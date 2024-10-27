Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $196.84 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $196.84 million and approximately $39.05 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,332,365,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,332,365,398.0569432 with 669,479,320.1311046 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.18405808 USD and is up 12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $33,231,964.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

