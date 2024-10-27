Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 89,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

View Our Latest Report on A

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,995 shares of company stock worth $1,739,510. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.