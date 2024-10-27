Aion Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $772,783.71 and approximately $20.58 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00062854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006465 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,673.44 or 0.38001237 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

