Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

