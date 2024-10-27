Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of ALGS stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
