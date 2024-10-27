AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMT opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,784,857. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

