AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 18 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $562.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

