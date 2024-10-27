Allworth Financial LP Buys 37,881 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 14,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 193,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

