Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $76.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

