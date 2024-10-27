Allworth Financial LP Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,610 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after acquiring an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

