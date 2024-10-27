Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,062 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM opened at $47.96 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

