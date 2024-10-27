Allworth Financial LP Sells 11,734 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,246 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.