Alpha Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,459,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,795 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of BAR opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.