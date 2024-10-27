Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 491,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATGL traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 299,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Alpha Technology Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $31.57.
About Alpha Technology Group
