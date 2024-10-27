Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the September 30th total of 103,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALZN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 94,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.03.

Alzamend Neuro ( NASDAQ:ALZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro will post -14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

