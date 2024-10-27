Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMP opened at $504.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.57 and a 12 month high of $524.89.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

