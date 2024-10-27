Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $66.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on ABCB
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ameris Bancorp
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.