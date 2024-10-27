Anson Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Anson Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,605,000.

MLPX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 239,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,216. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

