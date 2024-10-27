Anson Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,999,000.

BATS EFAD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

