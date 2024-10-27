Anson Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Anson Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. 31,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,661. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $787.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.40.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

