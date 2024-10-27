Anson Capital Inc. Has $957,000 Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after buying an additional 121,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $278.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,995. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $262.18 and a one year high of $353.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

