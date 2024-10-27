Anson Capital Inc. Sells 2,941 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 3.4% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after buying an additional 570,901 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 313,912 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 198,105 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $95.41. 507,800 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.