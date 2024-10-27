ANyONe Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $406,933.12 (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 27th. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.57 million and approximately $406,933.12 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,691.98 or 1.00036836 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,637.72 or 0.99956649 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,254,059 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

