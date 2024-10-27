Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 11.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AON by 15.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 41.7% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.69.

AON Stock Up 5.2 %

AON opened at $375.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.65. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

