Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-2.5% yr/yr to ~$4.37-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.250-10.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $240.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

