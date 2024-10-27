Aragon Trading 62.3% Higher This Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $10.54 or 0.00015716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $454.96 million and $9,198.22 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 62.3% higher against the dollar.

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

