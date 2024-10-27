Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 37,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 76,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $147.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.03.
Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 80.84% and a negative net margin of 3,318.73%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
