Ark Price Tops $0.49 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $90.41 million and $16.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001139 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,347,682 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,262 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.