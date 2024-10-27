Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 128.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 35,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,552,336.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,157.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,121.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 35,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,552,336.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,157.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,477 shares of company stock worth $12,842,978. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $72.63 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

