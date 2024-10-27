Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LLY opened at $892.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $919.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $862.48. The company has a market capitalization of $848.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.