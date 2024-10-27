Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

