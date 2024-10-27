Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,099.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

