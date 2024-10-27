Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.15 and last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 9603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.06.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.29.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$183.91 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 4.2025641 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aura Minerals

In related news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total value of C$269,669.25. 57.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.