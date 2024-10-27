AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.46), reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion.
AutoNation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $155.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18.
Insider Transactions at AutoNation
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,256 shares of company stock worth $17,641,954. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.
Get Our Latest Report on AutoNation
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
