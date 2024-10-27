Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZRGF opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. Azrieli Group has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

