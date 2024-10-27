Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIY opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.