Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03, reports. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.05 million.
Balchem Trading Up 3.2 %
BCPC opened at $171.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average is $162.31. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65.
In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
