BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 7,900.0% in October

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 7,900.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BDORY opened at $4.63 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

