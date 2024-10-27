Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRFH) recently disclosed its latest business developments and financial performance in a form 8-K filing following the filing of its form 10-Q for the quarter concluded on September 30, 2024. In conjunction with this disclosure, the company held a conference call on October 24, 2024, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time to discuss these results, with a telephonic playback available until November 7, 2024.

Barfresh Food Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, provided an update on the use of non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its GAAP financial statements for better understanding of the company’s business performance. This included figures like Adjusted Gross Profit, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA which were reconciled to respective GAAP metrics.

The company aims to offer transparency to its investors by presenting Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, as it believes these metrics provide a clearer insight into its core business performance. Barfresh emphasized that while these non-GAAP metrics are essential for evaluating their performance, they should not replace traditional GAAP measures.

Looking ahead, Barfresh Food Group Inc. shared insights into its future prospects, indicating optimism for achieving record fiscal year revenue in 2024. The company also expects improved gross profit margins for this year, with projections indicating growth in Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin.

Additionally, the company disclosed the ongoing legal dispute with one of its product manufacturers, providing detailed information about the matter, its current status, and potential future impact on the company’s financials. The company’s proactive measures to address the situation were also outlined in the filing.

For interested parties, a conference call to review these recent developments was held on October 24, 2024, with details provided for accessing the call. The company’s current financial situation, inventory status, and various initiatives to maintain a strong financial position were also highlighted in the disclosure.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. remains committed to enhancing shareholder value, emphasizing sustained growth, and strategic planning to deliver long-term success as outlined in its recent filing.

For more information about Barfresh Food Group Inc., interested parties can refer to the company’s official website: www.barfresh.com. For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

John Mills at ICR – 646-277-1254, [email protected]

Deirdre Thomson at ICR – 646-277-1283, [email protected]

