Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

