Battery Future Acquisition (NYSE:BFAC) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 30.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 11,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

