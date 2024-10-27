Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,866 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 67,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 376,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 437,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 66,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

