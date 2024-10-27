Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,044 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,569,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,605,000 after acquiring an additional 309,701 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.73 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

