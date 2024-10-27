BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Up 54.6% in October

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the third quarter worth $131,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in BGSF by 500.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 360,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Trading Down 0.9 %

BGSF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 2,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.64. BGSF has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About BGSF

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). BGSF had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGSF will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

