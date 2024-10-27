BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Trimmed by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.08%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

