Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 215,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,980. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $220.25.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

