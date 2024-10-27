Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 215,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,980. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $220.25.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
