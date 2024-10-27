Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.69 and traded as high as C$31.38. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$30.77, with a volume of 118,579 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

