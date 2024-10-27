Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $156.10 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and $156.10 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $351.04 or 0.00518825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,660.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00023716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00067983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,780,050 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

