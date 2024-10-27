BitShares Market Cap Achieves $4.45 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $60,662.43 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.