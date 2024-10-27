BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $249,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after purchasing an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,310,762,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,640,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 89,389.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,046,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.31.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

BlackRock stock opened at $974.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $928.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $1,032.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

