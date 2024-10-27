BNB Price Reaches $586.14 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $586.14 or 0.00865825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $85.54 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,098 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,130.242021. The last known price of BNB is 584.74868645 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2271 active market(s) with $1,364,282,916.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.